Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

9to5Toys Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
After being announced last month, it’s finally time for Apple to open up iPhone 12 mini pre-orders along with iPhone 12 Pro Max. Pre-orders are set to launch Friday at 5 AM PT or 8 AM ET as Apple continues to move away from its historical middle of the night launch times. The best iPhone 12 mini pre-order deals will center around switching from one provider to another with the pot sweetening even further if you’re willing to trade in a previous-generation device. You’ll find all of the best pre-order deals for the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max down below.

