Facebook will announce presidential election result in Facebook and Instagram notifications
Facebook plans to put the name of the winner of the US presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram once it’s been projected by a majority of media outlets, the company says. The company also will label presidential candidates’ posts with a link to its voting information center, according to Facebook spokesperson Tom Reynolds.
The company plans to “show the candidate’s name in notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram that say ‘A Presidential Winner Has Been Projected — is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election,’” Reynolds explained in an email to The Verge.
