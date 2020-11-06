Global  
 

Facebook will announce presidential election result in Facebook and Instagram notifications

The Verge Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Facebook will announce presidential election result in Facebook and Instagram notifications

Facebook plans to put the name of the winner of the US presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram once it’s been projected by a majority of media outlets, the company says. The company also will label presidential candidates’ posts with a link to its voting information center, according to Facebook spokesperson Tom Reynolds.

The company plans to “show the candidate’s name in notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram that say ‘A Presidential Winner Has Been Projected — is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election,’” Reynolds explained in an email to The Verge.

Facebook Facebook will put the name of the winner of the US election on Facebook and Instagram

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Khamenei: Election won't alter Iran's U.S. policy

Khamenei: Election won't alter Iran's U.S. policy 01:02

 ranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday (November 3) the U.S. presidential election's result will not impact Tehran's policy towards Washington.

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook sees a rise in misinformation as reports warn of incitement

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is seeing an increase in worrying activity around the US election, according to reports from The New..
The Verge

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com

Facebook deploys emergency measures to curb misinformation as nation awaits election results

 Facebook deploys "break glass" measures to restrict the flow of election misinformation as civil unrest grows during the wait for election results.
USATODAY.com

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Instagram tells 'small group' wrong US election date

 Instagram accidentally told a "small number" of users the wrong date for the US election, as Facebook vowed to crack down on any users exploiting its platforms..
New Zealand Herald

United States presidential election United States presidential election Type of election in the United States

US Presidential Election Results 2020: Betting market in favour of Trump or Biden?

 US Presidential Election Result 2020: It's a nail-biting election result in the US right now, with both the candidates giving a tough fight to each other in the..
DNA
Facebook will announce presidential election result in Facebook and Instagram notifications

Facebook will announce presidential election result in Facebook and Instagram notifications Facebook Facebook plans to put the name of the winner of the US presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram once it’s been projected by a...
The Verge

