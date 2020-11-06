Global  
 

Apple iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 released with new emoji and other features

BGR India Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Apple has released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates with multiple new features including stunning new emoji. iOS and iPadOS 14.2 include new emoji 13 characters with options that include smiling face with tear, ninja, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea, potted plant, piñata, plunger, […]
News video: New Emoji Included In iOS 14.2

New Emoji Included In iOS 14.2 00:32

 New emoji characters have finally arrived on iPhones with iOS 14.2. According to Gizmodo, the update delivers 117 new emoji variations. Many of the old favorite characters have been changed to expand on representation, including additional skin tones. The update also introduces new animals, including...

