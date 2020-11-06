Apple Releases iOS 14.2 for All Supported iPhones

Friday, 6 November 2020 () Apple has released iOS 14.2 to production devices, several weeks after this update was offered to testers as part of the beta program. The new version of IOS 14 comes with plenty of improvements, and it all starts a large collection of emoji that includes no less than 100 smiley faces. Furthermore, there are new wallpapers in there, plus a series of security updates for all devices. iOS 14.2 introduces new AirPlay 2 controls in the Control Center, as well as a Shazam toggle that can be enabled in the Control Center to recognize a specific song faster. The music playback controls that are displayed on the lock screen have also been refined. Apple says that it also included headphone audio level notifications to warn when the audio level could impact your hearing, as well as intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay. Bug fixes under the hood There are obviously plenty of refinements under ...
On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%.
The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations.
Business Insider reports the slide saw as much..