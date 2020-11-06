Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 for All Supported iPhones

Softpedia Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Apple Releases iOS 14.2 for All Supported iPhonesApple has released iOS 14.2 to production devices, several weeks after this update was offered to testers as part of the beta program. The new version of IOS 14 comes with plenty of improvements, and it all starts a large collection of emoji that includes no less than 100 smiley faces. Furthermore, there are new wallpapers in there, plus a series of security updates for all devices. iOS 14.2 introduces new AirPlay 2 controls in the Control Center, as well as a Shazam toggle that can be enabled in the Control Center to recognize a specific song faster. The music playback controls that are displayed on the lock screen have also been refined. Apple says that it also included headphone audio level notifications to warn when the audio level could impact your hearing, as well as intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay. Bug fixes under the hood There are obviously plenty of refinements under ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Tech Center: New Apple Phones

Tech Center: New Apple Phones 01:29

 Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at the new Apple iPhones!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Dips 4% After Disappointing iPhone Sales [Video]

Apple Dips 4% After Disappointing iPhone Sales

On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%. The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations. Business Insider reports the slide saw as much..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Apple's late 5G launch saw iPhone sales tumble [Video]

Apple's late 5G launch saw iPhone sales tumble

Sales of Apple's iPhones tumbled over the latest quarter as consumers waited for the firm to launch 5G models. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine [Video]

Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine

Business Insider reports that Apple is creating its own search engine. Apple's move is in response to the Department of Justice anti-trust investigation into Google. The Financial Times says that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple releases iOS 14.2 with new emoji and wallpapers, HomePod Intercom support, more

 After releasing the Release Candidate version last week, iOS 14.2 is now available to all iPhone users. Apple has also released iPadOS 14.2 as well as iOS 12.4.9...
9to5Mac