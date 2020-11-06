Global  
 

Tesla Launched Its Own Tequila And It Went Out of Stock In No Time

Fossbytes Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Electric car maker Tesla surprisingly launched its own Booze ‘Tesla Tequila,’ and it went out of stock in no time. This Tesla-branded alcohol will come packed in a strange yet premium looking bottle. While many people are commenting on its design, it reminds us of superhero Flash’s logo. Tesla released the liquor bottle at a […]
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia

Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia 01:41

 MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will help stabilize the local grid as use of renewable energy increases, the state's premier said in a press...

