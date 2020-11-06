Tesla Launched Its Own Tequila And It Went Out of Stock In No Time
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Electric car maker Tesla surprisingly launched its own Booze ‘Tesla Tequila,’ and it went out of stock in no time. This Tesla-branded alcohol will come packed in a strange yet premium looking bottle. While many people are commenting on its design, it reminds us of superhero Flash’s logo. Tesla released the liquor bottle at a […]
MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will help stabilize the local grid as use of renewable energy increases, the state's premier said in a press...
Tesla reported its best quarterly profit on Wednesday.
According to CNN, shares of Tesla (TSLA) climbed again in after-hours trading on the earnings report.
The auto manufacturer said it hopes to hit..
Tesla shares are popping after Q3 reports showed a fifth consecutive quarter of profits. Chipotle shares are down after the company reported customers buying fewer drinks, and AT&T stock is popping as..