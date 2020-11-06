WhatsApp Pay Now Available In India: Everything You Need To Know
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has started its WhatsApp Pay service in India, which means you can make UPI payments via the app. You’ll have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp to send or receive money using the feature. Here’s are the details of WhatsApp’s payment service. What is WhatsApp Pay? WhatsApp Pay is a payment […]
