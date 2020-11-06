Global  
 

WhatsApp Pay Now Available In India: Everything You Need To Know

Fossbytes Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has started its WhatsApp Pay service in India, which means you can make UPI payments via the app. You’ll have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp to send or receive money using the feature. Here’s are the details of WhatsApp’s payment service. What is WhatsApp Pay? WhatsApp Pay is a payment […]
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: NPCI approval for Whatsapp to 'go live' on UPI, Indians can now pay using whatsapp | Oneindia News

NPCI approval for Whatsapp to 'go live' on UPI, Indians can now pay using whatsapp | Oneindia News 01:20

 A good news as Indians will now be able to pay through whatsapp now. The National Payment Corporation of India which manages Unified Payment Interface has decided to allow Facebook backed messaging service WhatsApp to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model.Importantly, the go-ahead was given just...

