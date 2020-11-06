Trump tweets more false election fraud claims, gets restricted again
Illustration by Alex Castro
Three days after Election Day, President Trump is still tangling with moderators in an effort to spread false claims about supposed election fraud. The president tweeted eight times on Thursday night and saw fully half of the tweets restricted by Twitter, blocking retweets and replies as it has done with previous infractions. The tweets came after a lull of several hours, during which a number of the president’s surrogates sent out tweet-length statements through other channels.
“Twitter is out of control,” the president said in one of the unlabeled tweets, “made possible through the government gift of Section 230!”
The tweets include the allegation that election observers were prevented from entering counting stations in Philadelphia...
