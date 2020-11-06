Refresh your Game Pass Ultimate ahead of Xbox Series X launch from $28.50 (Reg. $45)

Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Memberships for *$29.99* with free digital delivery. Also matched as part of Target’s early Black Friday deals where RedCard holders can drop the price to *$28.49 shipped*. Regularly $45, today’s deal is $15 or 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. Just in time for a refresh before next week’s release of the Xbox Series S/X, Game Pass Ultimate includes all of the legacy Xbox Live Gold perks as well as access to Microsoft’s growing library of on-demand games — which just a got whole a lot more enticing with the inclusion Elder Scrolls 6 and other big-time Bethesda games. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. More details below.



