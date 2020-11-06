Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

[U: Car vent mount now available from Apple] Belkin teases upcoming MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12

9to5Mac Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Following yesterday’s introduction of the iPhone 12, accessory makers such as Belkin and PopSockets have already committed to making new MagSafe accessories. Belkin is teasing a new wireless charging accessory and a new car mount, while PopSockets is planning new Grips that use magnetics.

*Update*: The Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount is now available to order on Apple’s website, with estimated shipping times of 3-4 weeks.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Confirms iPhone 12 MagSafe Issue [Video]

Apple Confirms iPhone 12 MagSafe Issue

Apple Confirms iPhone 12 MagSafe Issue

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published
New iPhone 12 Feature Is Leaked [Video]

New iPhone 12 Feature Is Leaked

9to5Mac has acquired a video showing that the new iPhone 12 will have multiple magnets inside.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Belkin's MagSafe Car Vent Mount for iPhone 12 Models Now Available to Order From Apple

 Belkin's new Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models is now available to order through Apple's online store, with pricing set at $39.95 in the...
MacRumours.com