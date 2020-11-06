[U: Car vent mount now available from Apple] Belkin teases upcoming MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12
Following yesterday’s introduction of the iPhone 12, accessory makers such as Belkin and PopSockets have already committed to making new MagSafe accessories. Belkin is teasing a new wireless charging accessory and a new car mount, while PopSockets is planning new Grips that use magnetics.
*Update*: The Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount is now available to order on Apple’s website, with estimated shipping times of 3-4 weeks.
