Best Windows 10 apps this week

Friday, 6 November 2020 () Four-hundred-and-eleven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days. Microsoft is preparing to remove Adobe Flash from its web browsers that support it and the Windows operating system. Check out Mark's guide on uninstalling Flash on your system. As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email. Discounts this week The following list is a selection of… [Continue Reading]