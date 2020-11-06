Hands-on: LEGO’s new Baby Yoda is an adorable addition to your Star Wars collection

Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

With a new season of The Mandalorian airing throughout the fall, LEGO’s most recent Star Wars kit has launched at the perfect time. Giving Star Wars fans a chance to build their own version of The Child out of over 1,700 pieces, today we’re taking a look at the newest brick-built character from a galaxy far, far away. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Baby Yoda set and for all of the details in our latest review.



more…