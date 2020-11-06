Global  
 

Hands-on: LEGO's new Baby Yoda is an adorable addition to your Star Wars collection

9to5Toys
With a new season of The Mandalorian airing throughout the fall, LEGO’s most recent Star Wars kit has launched at the perfect time. Giving Star Wars fans a chance to build their own version of The Child out of over 1,700 pieces, today we’re taking a look at the newest brick-built character from a galaxy far, far away. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Baby Yoda set and for all of the details in our latest review.

 Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. It features Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, BB-8, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian. LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Release Date: November 17, 2020

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Official Trailer - LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Release Date: November 17th

Zac Efron will star in 'Gold', a new survival thriller flick, which is set to be directed by Anthony Hayes, who will also star in the project.

A 9-month-old baby was injured in a double shooting in New Castle County. Police say the baby was in a parked vehicle with his father on Rose Lane in Rosegate when gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m.

 The Mandalorian enraptured audiences as well as critics across the globe with its exemplary storyline and groundbreaking visual effects.
Mid-Day

 Amazon is currently offering the Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition for $44.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout.
9to5Toys