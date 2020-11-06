Green Deals: 4-pack Smart LED Light Bulbs + Smart Plug $20, more
Best Buy offers a 4-pack of C by GE A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs plus a Smart Plug for *$19.99*. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or your can opt for free in-store pickup. This bundle originally costs $50 but trends around $40 more recently. You’ll receive four smart LED light bulbs plus a smart plug with purchase. With automatic scheduling across the board, you’ll be able to easily cutdown on energy costs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Head below for more deals on Anker’s portable generators, smart light bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.
