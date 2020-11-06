Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green Deals: 4-pack Smart LED Light Bulbs + Smart Plug $20, more

9to5Toys Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Best Buy offers a 4-pack of C by GE A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs plus a Smart Plug for *$19.99*. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or your can opt for free in-store pickup. This bundle originally costs $50 but trends around $40 more recently. You’ll receive four smart LED light bulbs plus a smart plug with purchase. With automatic scheduling across the board, you’ll be able to easily cutdown on energy costs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Anker’s portable generators, smart light bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nielsen’s Addressable Measurement Addition ‘Biggest In A Decade’: Brown [Video]

Nielsen’s Addressable Measurement Addition ‘Biggest In A Decade’: Brown

Nielsen expect its latest move in addressable TV will represent "the biggest change to measurement and to the TV currency in at least the last decade". The company just announced it will add..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:09Published
Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone [Video]

Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone

Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Revolutionize your home security this Prime Day with an amazing deal on the August Home Smart Lock Pro [Video]

Revolutionize your home security this Prime Day with an amazing deal on the August Home Smart Lock Pro

If you’re upgrading your home to a smart home, one of the first places you should start is with the locks. Smart locks allow you to remotely lock and unlock your home, and generate digital keys...

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:53Published