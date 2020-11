Here’s where and when you can buy the PS5

Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeSony’s PlayStation 5 will be available starting November 12th, and if you missed your chances of securing one on launch, (it’s ok, preordering was a mess), you might be able to secure the console on launch day. Due to the pandemic and high demand of the PS5, retailers such as Best Buy and Target will only sell the console online at least until the end of 2020. So, if you were planning to camp outside your local Target hoping to buy the console on November 12th, there will be no walk-in purchases available this year. But, you can order one online and request an in-store pickup.· If you are looking to secure the console at Walmart , the retailer announced that it will be selling the console on Thursday, November 10th. Walmart will have four...