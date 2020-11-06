Black Ops Cold War to get Nuketown ’84, more + updates to PlayStation exclusive content
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War comes out next week, but we’re already getting information about content that will be launched after the title goes live on November 13. While we’ve already gone hands-on with the multiplayer beta, over the past few days, we’ve accumulated some news for the upcoming launch that’s both good and bad, depending on which platform you play on. The Good? Well, Nuketown ’84 is a thing and coming to Black Ops Cold War before the end of the month. The bad? Some features will be locked to PlayStation, though not for quite as long as we were initially expecting.