People are making fancams for states that have gone blue
It’s the third day of the US presidential election, and the country is finally starting to get some clarity on who actually won the race. As states have been finalizing their vote counts, election maps have been updating their colors. And now, as a result, we have these.
made a pennsylvania fancam to celebrate the state turning blue xo pic.twitter.com/Gkg4XCzVtu
— daniel (@lgbtvelour) November 6, 2020
This GA fancam is killing me pic.twitter.com/Hadmvyto6H
— Chobani (@jovanystweets) November 6, 2020
These are colloquially known as fancams. (More on that in a minute.) The videos have even extended to people like MSNBC anchor Steve Kornacki and Joe Biden.
THE steve kornacki fancam pic.twitter.com/Sbxu4RLhc7
— steph (@suokeye) N...
