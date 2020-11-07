Hong Kong police set up a hotline for people to snitch on those breaching China's draconian national security law, and it got more than 1,000 calls within hours
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
China imposed the security law for Hong Kong on June 30, giving itself new powers to crack down on dissent in all forms.
China imposed the security law for Hong Kong on June 30, giving itself new powers to crack down on dissent in all forms.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources