A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () The rumors of more Mass Effect were true, and then some. BioWare has revealed that it’s not only working on the long-expected remaster of the original trilogy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but that the “next chapter of the Mass Effect universe” (th...
The Mass Effect cast is getting back together for N7 Day and some fans believe that could only mean one thing: the remake is coming.Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale tweeted that they will be doing a two-part event on N7 Day (Nov. 7) in a “very special panel”.Fellow cast members who voiced iconic squad...