A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The rumors of more Mass Effect were true, and then some. BioWare has revealed that it’s not only working on the long-expected remaster of the original trilogy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but that the “next chapter of the Mass Effect universe” (th... 👓 View full article

