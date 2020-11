As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris



Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 6 minutes ago

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president



Politicians around the world react to the news that Democrat Joe Biden is tobecome the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as thehistory-making vice president. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 30 minutes ago