News24.com | What next for Donald Trump? Golf, Twitter and maybe another run for president?
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
When networks projected he had lost his bid for reelection to Joe Biden, President Donald Trump was playing golf. He'll soon have plenty more time to enjoy the links if he so desires.
When networks projected he had lost his bid for reelection to Joe Biden, President Donald Trump was playing golf. He'll soon have plenty more time to enjoy the links if he so desires.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources