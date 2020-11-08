Bioware Announces Mass Effect Legendary Edition, New Game in Development Too
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () A Mass Effect announcement should have taken fans by surprise earlier this year, but BioWare decided to delay the reveal of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition due to quality concerns. Today, BioWare has taken the wraps off of three enormous games bundled into a package called Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Now, before you get too excited, it's important to mention that Mass Effect Legendary Edition doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it will come out during Spring 2021, as per Bioware's official statement. As far as the content the bundle will include, BioWare revealed that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will feature single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armors, and packs. All content will be...