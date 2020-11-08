Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bioware Announces Mass Effect Legendary Edition, New Game in Development Too

Softpedia Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Bioware Announces Mass Effect Legendary Edition, New Game in Development TooA Mass Effect announcement should have taken fans by surprise earlier this year, but BioWare decided to delay the reveal of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition due to quality concerns. Today, BioWare has taken the wraps off of three enormous games bundled into a package called Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Now, before you get too excited, it's important to mention that Mass Effect Legendary Edition doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it will come out during Spring 2021, as per Bioware's official statement. As far as the content the bundle will include, BioWare revealed that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will feature single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armors, and packs. All content will be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mass Effect remake rumors flourish as cast reunites for N7 Day [Video]

Mass Effect remake rumors flourish as cast reunites for N7 Day

The Mass Effect cast is getting back together for N7 Day and some fans believe that could only mean one thing: the remake is coming.Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale tweeted that they will be doing a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published
720S Le Mans special edition celebrates 25th anniversary of legendary McLaren victory [Video]

720S Le Mans special edition celebrates 25th anniversary of legendary McLaren victory

McLaren Automotive is celebrating one of McLaren’s greatest motorsport achievements – victory on its first attempt in the 24 Hours of Le Mans – with a special edition 720S coupé. Just 16 of this..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:12Published
Top 10 Shocking Movie Mandela Effects [Video]

Top 10 Shocking Movie Mandela Effects

Wait. What happened? For this list, we’ll be looking at our collective false memories derived from movies, whether misquotes, different plot points or bigger delusions.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:04Published

Related news from verified sources

A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy

 The rumors of more Mass Effect were true, and then some. BioWare has revealed that it’s not only working on the long-expected remaster of the original trilogy,...
engadget

BioWare is working on a new Mass Effect game

BioWare is working on a new Mass Effect game Image: BioWare Following the announcement of a remaster of the original trilogy coming next year, BioWare announced that a brand new Mass Effect game is...
The Verge

BioWare confirms new Mass Effect game in development

BioWare confirms new Mass Effect game in development
Polygon