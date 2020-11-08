Texas becomes first US state to exceed one million coronavirus cases, as the surge strains medical facilities

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Sudden ban will cause huge losses’: Delhi shopkeepers react to firecracker ban



Shopkeepers in Delhi react to the ban on firecrackers and said it will cause huge losses. “we have already purchased firecrackers and now they won’t be sold, it is a complete loss for us,” said.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:17 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 46,717



The Government said a further 162 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday. This brings the UK total to 46,717. As of9am on Sunday, there had been a further 23,254.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago More than one million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in UK



The UK has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of coronavirussince the start of the outbreak, according to Government data. Figuresreleased on Saturday show another 21,915 lab-confirmed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago