Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The life of Dr. Jill Biden, an educator who worked full-time during Joe Biden's career and plans to keep her job after moving into the White House

Business Insider Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Dr. Jill Biden has campaigned tirelessly alongside Joe Biden throughout the 2020 race, and stood by him throughout his decades-long political career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election 01:20

 Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Has Won The White House, CBS News Projects [Video]

Joe Biden Has Won The White House, CBS News Projects

Joe Biden Has Won The White House, CBS News Projects

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 06:24Published
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections [Video]

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published