Don’t pay the Wacom premium with these discounted drawing tablet and displays from $28 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to *30% off *HUION graphics drawing tablets starting at* $28 shipped*. Our top pick is the HUION KAMVAS Pro 13-inch Drawing Display for *$209.30*. Down from its $299 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time it’s been at this price. Delivering 13-inches of screen and drawing real estate, this monitor is a perfect way to upgrade your digital art game. It features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity with the included pen as well as 120% sRGB color space coverage, a 1080p panel, and several configurable buttons. Over 770 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more… Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to *30% off *HUION graphics drawing tablets starting at* $28 shipped*. Our top pick is the HUION KAMVAS Pro 13-inch Drawing Display for *$209.30*. Down from its $299 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time it’s been at this price. Delivering 13-inches of screen and drawing real estate, this monitor is a perfect way to upgrade your digital art game. It features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity with the included pen as well as 120% sRGB color space coverage, a 1080p panel, and several configurable buttons. Over 770 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

