Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died

The Verge Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has diedAlex Trebek, the longtime host of the answer-and-question game show Jeopardy! has died at age 80, according to a statement from the show. “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the statement posted on Twitter read.



Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM

— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek was born in Sudbury, Canada, on July 22nd, 1940. His career began at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in 1961. He moved to the US in the 1970s where he hosted game shows including The Wizard of Odds, D...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Memorial Grows At Alex Trebek's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Memorial Grows At Alex Trebek's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star 02:31

 Shortly after news that longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer, local fans mourned with the rest of the world and visited his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in his memory. Jeff Nguyen reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

"Jeopardy!" pays tribute to Alex Trebek with heartfelt message

 "He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family," the show's executive producer said.
CBS News

Alex Trebek's Canadian Hometown Plans to Honor Him in Big Way

 The answer to "Who is Alex Trebek?" is not a short one, but the good folks of Greater Sudbury, Ontario want it to be known he's their hometown hero ... in the..
TMZ.com

'Jeopardy!' Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

 Alex Trebek is getting a bittersweet send-off from the game show that made him famous ... "Jeopardy!" just said goodbye to the late host with a touching tribute...
TMZ.com

First 'Jeopardy!' episode since Alex Trebek's death opens with emotional tribute

 "Jeopardy!" Monday opened with a tribute to host Alex Trebek and an announcement that his new episodes will air through Christmas.
USATODAY.com

Remembering "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek

 For so many Americans, losing Alex Trebek is a bit like experiencing a death in the family. He had a rare talent for keeping us entertained and informed. Jim..
CBS News

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Public broadcaster


Greater Sudbury Greater Sudbury City in Ontario, Canada


Related videos from verified sources

What's Next For 'Jeopardy!’ After Alex Trebek's Passing? [Video]

What's Next For 'Jeopardy!’ After Alex Trebek's Passing?

"Jeopardy!" without Alex Trebek seems unthinkable at the moment, but as the show honours their beloved host, industry insiders are already stoking speculation about who might replace the Canadian TV..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:51Published
An emotional tribute for Alex Trebek [Video]

An emotional tribute for Alex Trebek

An emotional tribute for Alex Trebek. Yesterday Jeopardy opened the program with some touching words about the longtime host - following his passing.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Fort Wayne former 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek [Video]

Fort Wayne former 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek hosted the popular game show for 37 years. He passed away this past Sunday at 80, after battling cancer. Fans of the show remember him as "Uncle Alex."

Credit: WFFTPublished

Related news from verified sources

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the answer-and-question game show Jeopardy! has died at age 80, according to a statement from the show. “Jeopardy! is...
The Verge Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS NewsFOXNews.comCBC.caUSATODAY.com

Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80

 On Sunday, beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy Chen takes a look at Trebek’s'...
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredUpworthyNewsmax

Alex Trebek dies at 80: See photos of the beloved 'Jeopardy!' host through the years

 Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who showed dignity and perseverance in dealing with a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2019, died Nov. 8, 2020. He was...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy