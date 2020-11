You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Romney On Trump's 'Inevitable' Departure: 'Don't Expect Him To Go Quietly'



Not every member of the Republican party has accepted the outcome of the 2020 presidential race--including President Donald J. Trump. But according to Business Insider, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 1 hour ago Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris



United States elected its 46th President as Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on November 07. An artist drew a sand art at Puri's sea beach to congratulate the duo ahead of their grand.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published 10 hours ago Locals from Indian village connected to Kamala Harris celebrate her win with firecrackers



Residents of a village in southern India from which some of Kamala Harris's family hails celebrated the vice president-elect's victory today (November 8th) by exploding firecrackers. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:22 Published 15 hours ago