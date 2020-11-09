Why Facebook Dating wants to be safer than other apps at finding love Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

It can be a challenge to stand out when it comes to the world of online dating. There's "High There!" aimed at cannabis enthusiasts, "Farmers Only" for singles who are tired of parsing through so-called city folk, and even "Gluten Free Singles" for those hoping to find a compatible match both in the dietary and romantic sense.



Seemingly vanilla in comparison, Facebook is the latest to introduce its own Internet matchmaking service, "Dating," which launched Thursday. While it's not as niche, the integrated app hopes to be a little safer in an era when talking to strangers on the Internet is the norm. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Couples find lockdown love on Muslim dating app



Two couples who found love on a Muslim dating app have made wedding planswithin months after their relationships were “accelerated” by lockdownrestrictions. When the traditional method of being.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published on September 18, 2020

