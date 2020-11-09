TorGuard VPN review: Serviceable speeds and the right privacy promises Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

-*TorGuard in brief:*-



*P2P allowed:* Yes

*Business location:* Florida

*Number of servers:* 3,000+

*Number of country locations:* 46

*Cost:* $60

*VPN protocol:* OpenVPN (default)

*Data encryption:* AES-128-GCM (default)

*Data authentication:* SHA-256

*Handshake:* TLSv1.3



TorGuard is a no-nonsense VPN service. You won’t find a ton of extra features. There are no double VPN connections, specialized TOR over VPN connections, or anything like that. It’s a straight-up VPN connection over OpenVPN, WireGuard, or OpenConnect, with 46 country options on OpenVPN to choose from.



