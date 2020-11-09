Global  
 

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee announces first step in privacy-for-all project, Solid

9to5Mac Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Tim Berners-Lee, the man who invented the concept of the world wide web back in 1989, has announced the first step in his privacy-for-all project, Solid. A Solid server is now available for any organization which wants to begin trialing the platform.

Solid was first announced back in 2018 as a way of giving control of user data to individuals, rather than to online services …

