Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee announces first step in privacy-for-all project, Solid
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Tim Berners-Lee, the man who invented the concept of the world wide web back in 1989, has announced the first step in his privacy-for-all project, Solid. A Solid server is now available for any organization which wants to begin trialing the platform.
Solid was first announced back in 2018 as a way of giving control of user data to individuals, rather than to online services …
Little by little, inventions and partnerships are working to heal a digital advertising world wounded by the erosion of third-party identity tracking. In the latest, MediaMath's Source buying DSP is integrating another identity solution, purporting to support the identification of consumers across...