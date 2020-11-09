Global  
 

Positive vaccine news punishes pandemic-boosted companies like Zoom, Peloton, Etsy

TechCrunch Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Stock markets worldwide are soaring on news that a vaccine candidate is 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, and could start coming to market in a matter of months. This is upending the stock market, sending futures shares shooting higher in pre-market trading. But while the euphoria is helping sectors that have taken punishment during COVID-19, […]
