How a major solar company uses misleading tactics to sell energy systems that can cost $40,000 or more, according to insiders, legal claims, and leaked memos

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia



MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:41 Published 6 days ago World's Largest Solar Farm Planned for Australia



TENNANT CREEK, AUSTRALIA — A massive renewable energy project is underway in Australia that would include the construction of the world's biggest solar farm and the world's largest battery to deliver.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago The solar pavements that can power a building



A Hungarian tech company is turning plastic waste into solar-absorbing pavements, powering buildings and charging electronic devices. Francesca Lynagh reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:55 Published 3 weeks ago