Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How a major solar company uses misleading tactics to sell energy systems that can cost $40,000 or more, according to insiders, legal claims, and leaked memos

Business Insider Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Powerhome Solar has taken advantage of customers to sell rooftop solar panels and batteries, insiders and lawsuits allege.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Sustain Solar explains how solar works and how you can save $$

Sustain Solar explains how solar works and how you can save $$ 04:20

 ((SL Advertiser)) Sustain Solar can help you make a the right decision for solar and save you money

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia [Video]

Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia

MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published
World's Largest Solar Farm Planned for Australia [Video]

World's Largest Solar Farm Planned for Australia

TENNANT CREEK, AUSTRALIA — A massive renewable energy project is underway in Australia that would include the construction of the world's biggest solar farm and the world's largest battery to deliver..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:40Published
The solar pavements that can power a building [Video]

The solar pavements that can power a building

A Hungarian tech company is turning plastic waste into solar-absorbing pavements, powering buildings and charging electronic devices. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:55Published