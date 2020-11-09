How a major solar company uses misleading tactics to sell energy systems that can cost $40,000 or more, according to insiders, legal claims, and leaked memos
Monday, 9 November 2020 (
6 days ago) Powerhome Solar has taken advantage of customers to sell rooftop solar panels and batteries, insiders and lawsuits allege.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia
MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:41 Published 6 days ago
World's Largest Solar Farm Planned for Australia
TENNANT CREEK, AUSTRALIA — A massive renewable energy project is underway in Australia that would include the construction of the world's biggest solar farm and the world's largest battery to deliver..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago
The solar pavements that can power a building
A Hungarian tech company is turning plastic waste into solar-absorbing pavements, powering buildings and charging electronic devices. Francesca Lynagh reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:55 Published 3 weeks ago