OnePlus 8/Pro update causes full reset for some OxygenOS beta users, ‘fix’ available

9to5Google Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Beta updates are the easiest way to be on the bleeding edge for new software, and OnePlus has a great beta program for its phones. However, a mistake with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro has left some beta users with a completely reset phone following a beta update.

