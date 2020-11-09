Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is cheaper than ever at Best Buy
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
If you’re always on the hunt for OLED TV discounts, Best Buy has a very good one today on Vizio’s 55-inch model. So good, in fact, that three Verge staffers shouted expletives when they first saw it. Normally $1,300, it’s $900 when you’re signed in with your My Best Buy account. TVs of this caliber rarely, if ever, fall below the $1K mark, so it’s worth thinking about whether you want to make the upgrade today. Best Buy hasn’t shared how long this deal will last.
In case you’re wondering, this 4K OLED is primed for use with the PS5 or the Xbox Series X / S consoles. It has support for HDMI 2.1, which allows for fast frame rates at 4K resolution — that’s something both consoles can use. Vizio claims that the TV’s ProGaming Engine can...
