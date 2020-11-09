UGG Veteran’s Day Sale takes up to 30% off boots, sneakers, slippers , more from $11
Monday, 9 November 2020 () The UGG Veteran’s Day Sale takes* up to 30% off* new markdowns including sneakers, boots, loafers, slippers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Standard shipping prices apply and vary. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Caulder Boots. Originally priced at $200, however during the sale you can find them for *$140*. These boots were designed to keep your feet warm in very low temperatures and they’re waterproof. This is a great way to elevate your winter look and would make a nice option for holiday gifting. You can choose from two versatile color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.