Sony reveals PS5 games will be region free, and the console will support PS Now Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



The PlayStation 5 will launch on Thursday, November 12th, and Sony has published a huge FAQ outlining a lot of details about the new console. Buried in the FAQ are a few new tidbits that mean you’ll be able to play even more games than you might have expected on the PS5.



PS5 games will be region free, according to the FAQ, which means you’ll be able to play games from other countries without any issues. That could be a big deal if, for example, there’s a game released in Japan that you want to play but doesn’t get an official release in the US. That game will still work on your PS5.



