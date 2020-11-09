Sony gives your PS4 a second life: slinging a PS5 to another room of your house

If you’re always on the hunt for OLED TV discounts, Best Buy has a very good one today on Vizio’s 55-inch model. So good, in fact, that three Verge staffers..

Image: Sony Sony has updated its release windows for two of the PlayStation 5’s biggest upcoming games in a new video posted to the company’s..

Sony’s PlayStation 5 launches on Thursday, November 12th. Whether you secured one ahead of launch day or plan to buy one during the holiday season, you might..

Image: BioWare The original Mass Effect trilogy is getting a 4K remaster and its coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. The game will also have..

Feature of Sony video game consoles that allows the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 to transmit its video and audio output to a PlayStation Portable or PlayStation Vita

Remote Play Feature of Sony video game consoles that allows the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 to transmit its video and audio output to a PlayStation Portable or PlayStation Vita

Research reveals how many women still do not know enough about their own bodies



A new poll of 2,000 women found that one in ten were unable to correctly identify a diagram of a woman's reproductive system.The survey examined their anatomical knowledge of the women's reproductive.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 3 hours ago

Most Americans are gearing up for a tough winter and here is why



Seven in 10 Americans are bracing themselves for the most challenging winter yet this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans showed how they're gearing up more than ever to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on October 15, 2020