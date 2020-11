Sony gives your PS4 a second life: slinging a PS5 to another room of your house

Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

The PlayStation 5 can do practically everything the PS4 can, with only a small handful of games and features getting left behind. (Bye-bye, 3D Blu-ray.) But there may be one compelling reason to keep your PS4 around: you could pick up where you left off in a PS5 game from another room of your house.Sony confirmed today that the existing PS4 will soon let you access your other PlayStation consoles remotely, including the PS5:We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there.VGC and E...