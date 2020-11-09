Sony gives your PS4 a second life: slinging a PS5 to another room of your house
The PlayStation 5 can do practically everything the PS4 can, with only a small handful of games and features getting left behind. (Bye-bye, 3D Blu-ray.) But there may be one compelling reason to keep your PS4 around: you could pick up where you left off in a PS5 game from another room of your house.
Sony confirmed today that the existing PS4 will soon let you access your other PlayStation consoles remotely, including the PS5:
We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there.
VGC and E...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console
Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is cheaper than ever at Best BuyIf you’re always on the hunt for OLED TV discounts, Best Buy has a very good one today on Vizio’s 55-inch model. So good, in fact, that three Verge staffers..
The Verge
Sony clarifies when to expect some of the PS5’s biggest 2021 gamesImage: Sony
Sony has updated its release windows for two of the PlayStation 5’s biggest upcoming games in a new video posted to the company’s..
The Verge
Here are the accessories you’ll need for your PlayStation 5Sony’s PlayStation 5 launches on Thursday, November 12th. Whether you secured one ahead of launch day or plan to buy one during the holiday season, you might..
The Verge
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a remaster of the original trilogy coming to PC and consolesImage: BioWare
The original Mass Effect trilogy is getting a 4K remaster and its coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. The game will also have..
The Verge
Remote Play Feature of Sony video game consoles that allows the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 to transmit its video and audio output to a PlayStation Portable or PlayStation Vita
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources