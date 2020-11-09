Global  
 

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now get a month of Disney Plus for free

The Verge Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now get a month of Disney Plus for freeMicrosoft is adding a month of Disney Plus to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription this week. If you’ve never been a Disney Plus subscriber, you’ll be able to claim a month of the service for free from the Perks Gallery on an Xbox console or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile apps.

Disney Plus stopped offering free trials earlier this year, and Microsoft’s move to bundle Disney Plus comes just as Epic Games is also running its own promotion. Fortnite players who make real money purchases of in-game items like V-Bucks (and are new Disney Plus subscribers) can get up to two months of the streaming service for free.

This latest Xbox Game Pass perk will be available to all Ultimate subscribers today in countries where Disney Plus is...
