Disney Plus sign-up data around 'The Mandalorian' season 2 shows how essential original series are for the streamer's growth
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
29% of Disney Plus signups after the "Mandalorian" season two premiere were resubscribers, indicating people had canceled after the first season.
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
'The Mandalorian': Featurette - Season One Recap 01:39
The Mandalorian: Featurette - Season One Recap - The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.
