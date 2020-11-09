Treadmill and exercise bike deals await at Amazon from $184 (Up to $107 off) Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon is offering the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill for *$291.97 shipped*. That’s $107 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2020 by $47. This treadmill boasts a large 16- by 50-inch surface that aims to provide plenty of room to walk or run. Speeds can be adjusted from 0.5 to 10 MPH and a 5-inch display makes it easy to read your current incline, time, distance, calories, pulse, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment priced *from $184*.



