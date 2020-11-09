So long keys! Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt has struck $35 at Amazon (Reg. $60) Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt for *$35.11 shipped*. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is within $0.11 of the lowest price we have tracked. When I purchased a new home roughly a year ago, I knew I didn’t want to fiddle with keys when coming and going. I bought and installed two of these deadbolts then and am happy to report they have worked flawlessly ever since. Buyers like me are bound to love the modern design this lock offers in addition to physical buttons, and best of all, a very low price. Automatic locking is also onboard, allowing you to set a custom time interval ranging from 10-99 seconds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

