Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blu-ray + 4K from $5: 007 Daniel Craig Collection $33.50, The Rise of Skywalker $20, much more

9to5Toys Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Amazon is offering 007 The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Blu-ray for *$33.33 shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $45, today’s deal saves you around $12 and beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re a 007 fan, then this Daniel Craig collection is an absolute must-have. You’ll get the movies on 4K Blu-ray as well as a digital copy, giving you the ability to watch them from anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more great Blu-ray deals.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: NEWS OF THE WEEK: Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery 01:25

 Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

He Came from the Swamp The William Grefé Collection [Video]

He Came from the Swamp The William Grefé Collection

He Came from the Swamp The William Grefé Collection Official Trailer - ARROW ollection of works by William Wild Bill Grefé, the maverick filmmaker who braved the deep, dark depths of the Florida..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published
Daniel Craig: Rami Malek 'understands the weight' of playing a Bond villain [Video]

Daniel Craig: Rami Malek 'understands the weight' of playing a Bond villain

'No Time To Die' actor Daniel Craig has praised his James Bond co-star Rami Malik for understanding "the weight" of playing a 007 baddie.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery [Video]

Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published