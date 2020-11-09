Gift one of Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Bluetooth speakers from $174 (Save up to 30%)
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Amazon currently offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for *$199.99 shipped*. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This classic rock-inspired speaker features a distinct Marshall design with vinyl-wrapped casing and a leather carrying handle. On top of its 20-hour battery life on a single charge, you’re also getting a 36W internal speaker array and Bluetooth connectivity, all in a portable form-factor. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more Marshall speakers on sale from *$174*.
more…
Amazon currently offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for *$199.99 shipped*. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This classic rock-inspired speaker features a distinct Marshall design with vinyl-wrapped casing and a leather carrying handle. On top of its 20-hour battery life on a single charge, you’re also getting a 36W internal speaker array and Bluetooth connectivity, all in a portable form-factor. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more Marshall speakers on sale from *$174*.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources