Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Official IKEA tiny house unveiled with 187-sq. ft. layout, sustainable design, more

9to5Toys Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The tiny house market is blowing up. Not only are there dedicated HGTV shows about it, but increasingly, more innovative models continue to pop up all over the place. Examples include Dark Horse, Minimaliste Ébène, the solar-powered Natura, Kabinka, and the list goes on. Most of these units are made by small builders, which can make some buyers feel uneasy about the process. However, an official IKEA tiny house arguably does lend a bunch of credibility to this very exciting, alternative way of living. Continue reading to learn more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Look inside this US family's tiny-house village where kids have their own homes

Look inside this US family's tiny-house village where kids have their own homes 02:55

 Meet the Brinks family. Keli and Ryan Brinks live in a tiny-house village in London, Kentucky with their two children, 16-year-old Brodey and 19-year-old Lennox.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carpenter builds tiny homes for the homeless [Video]

Carpenter builds tiny homes for the homeless

In Chicago’s South Side neighborhood of Bronzeville, one carpenter is proposing a new solution to his community’s homelessness: tiny houses. Alonzo ‘Short’ Hall has spent his entire life..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:19Published
Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his house in Mumbai [Video]

Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his house in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before the agency on November 11 hours after conducting raids at his premises in Mumbai. Rampal’s house was searched a day..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 Design in Daring Red [Video]

SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 Design in Daring Red

Mobility needs are shifting as more people live and work in urban environments, and the desire for a more personalised approach to transportation grows. SEAT embraces change, and while it remains..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:12Published