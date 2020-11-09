Official IKEA tiny house unveiled with 187-sq. ft. layout, sustainable design, more
Monday, 9 November 2020 () The tiny house market is blowing up. Not only are there dedicated HGTV shows about it, but increasingly, more innovative models continue to pop up all over the place. Examples include Dark Horse, Minimaliste Ébène, the solar-powered Natura, Kabinka, and the list goes on. Most of these units are made by small builders, which can make some buyers feel uneasy about the process. However, an official IKEA tiny house arguably does lend a bunch of credibility to this very exciting, alternative way of living. Continue reading to learn more.