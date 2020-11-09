Official IKEA tiny house unveiled with 187-sq. ft. layout, sustainable design, more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Carpenter builds tiny homes for the homeless



In Chicago’s South Side neighborhood of Bronzeville, one carpenter is proposing a new solution to his community’s homelessness: tiny houses. Alonzo ‘Short’ Hall has spent his entire life.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:19 Published 20 hours ago Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his house in Mumbai



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before the agency on November 11 hours after conducting raids at his premises in Mumbai. Rampal’s house was searched a day.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 Design in Daring Red



Mobility needs are shifting as more people live and work in urban environments, and the desire for a more personalised approach to transportation grows. SEAT embraces change, and while it remains.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago