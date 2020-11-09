Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Despotism 3k, YoWindow Weather, more

9to5Google Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
All of Monday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. There’s rarely ever a need to pay full price for Android apps/games as you’ll find all of the best price drops right here every afternoon. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Despotism 3k, Icewind Dale, Stardash – Remastered, 112 Operator, YoWindow Weather, Mobile Doc Scanner, Nimian Legends: Vandgels, and more. Hit the jump to get a full look at all of today’s beast Android app deals and freebies. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast 04:29

 We had 4 straight days of temperatures either tying or breaking the record high. Today's high temperature breaks the old record of 69 for the Fox Valley. Skies will increase a tad with clouds tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a steady south to southwest wind between...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A weak system will pass through the area today. There will be some scattered snow showers or a few rain drops mainly this afternoon. There could be a little minor accumulation in a few spots. Highs..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:08Published
NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight will be mild and dry with lows in the mid-40s. Thursday, it's more of the same with the warm, breezy weather. Highs Thursday will once again be in the upper-60s to near 70. This fantastic..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:07Published
The holiday season kicks into high gear today [Video]

The holiday season kicks into high gear today

Today, the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Walmart's first of three early Black Friday sales starts tonight on walmart.com.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Doom and Destiny, Vengeance RPG, more

 All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. While much of yesterday’s best are still alive and kicking down below, including...
9to5Google

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Romancing SaGa3, Homo Machina, more

 All of today’s best Android app deals and freebies are now available below. First go check out this *FREE* Stadia Premiere Edition bundle promotion, and then...
9to5Toys

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Dead Cells, Zombie Age 3, more

 We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals into one handy list for you. While we spotted a particularly notable deal on the...
9to5Google