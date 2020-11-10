Google’s Nest Audio may or may not have a home theater trick up its sleeves
Photo: Dan Seifert / The Verge
In our review of Google’s $99 Nest Audio speaker, we wrote that it’s “unfortunate that you can’t use two Nest Audio speakers paired with a Chromecast for home theater audio, like you can do with a couple of Amazon Echo speakers and a Fire TV.”
But it appears that Google originally intended to offer just such a feature — and we’re wondering if the company might still introduce it in the next few months.
As 9to5Google points out, Google seemingly forgot to remove a rather telling arrangement of words from the HTML source for its Nest Audio product page:
With Chromecast & Google TV Nest Audio becomes your home theater sound system.
The UK version of the page even had an alternate localization of the same sentence, which suggests intention....
