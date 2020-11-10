Global  
 

Google's Nest Audio may or may not have a home theater trick up its sleeves

The Verge Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Photo: Dan Seifert / The Verge

In our review of Google’s $99 Nest Audio speaker, we wrote that it’s “unfortunate that you can’t use two Nest Audio speakers paired with a Chromecast for home theater audio, like you can do with a couple of Amazon Echo speakers and a Fire TV.”

But it appears that Google originally intended to offer just such a feature — and we’re wondering if the company might still introduce it in the next few months.

As 9to5Google points out, Google seemingly forgot to remove a rather telling arrangement of words from the HTML source for its Nest Audio product page:



With Chromecast & Google TV Nest Audio becomes your home theater sound system.



The UK version of the page even had an alternate localization of the same sentence, which suggests intention....
