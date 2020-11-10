Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on Google Stadia
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () As 2020 finally approaches its end, some of the year’s biggest video games are hitting the market. Today, Ubisoft is releasing its latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, the much-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and it’s launching day one on Stadia.
