NVIDIA Rolls Out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Game Ready Driver

Softpedia Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
NVIDIA Rolls Out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Game Ready DriverNVIDIA has made available new versions of its GeForce Graphics driver, namely 457.30, which is the Game Ready driver for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and also provides optima; support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Godfall games. In addition to that, the current release updates the SLI profile for Black Desert, resolves the Warzone performance drop seen on RTX 30 series cards and fixes other issues as highlighted in the Release Notes below. However, take into account that the 457.30 build might still encounter some issues with Sunset Overdrive (Depth of Field green corruption), Forza Motorsport 7 (black strip during a race), Steam VR game (stuttering and lagging), and other minor problems. Regarding compatibility, the present release is suitable for both desktop and notebook configurations, but only the ones running under a 64-bit variant of Microsoft Windows 7, 8, 8.1, or 10 operating systems. Also, there are two files available for Windows 10: one Standa...
