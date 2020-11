Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After U.S. sanctions crippled Huawei internationally, the company is reportedly selling its Honor smartphone brand to Digital China, and the government of Shenzhen. Reuters reported the development, saying an announcement can be expected as soon as Sunday. The report says that Huawei plans to sell its budget-brand smartphone unit, Honor, in a 100 billion yuan […]