Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

engadget Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Welcome to a new console generation. Every few years, we rotate the selection of gaming boxes, and today Microsoft kicked things off with the introduction of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The dual-pronged approach to ray traced gaming is an intere...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Turtle Beach Shatters Q3 Earnings Expectations [Video]

Turtle Beach Shatters Q3 Earnings Expectations

Gaming accessory manufacturer, Turtle Beach, is coming off of a record Q3 earnings report and shares for the company are soaring. CEO Juergen Stark joined Cheddar to discuss the company's growth and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:27Published
Xbox Series S reportedly has meager storage and fans are divided [Video]

Xbox Series S reportedly has meager storage and fans are divided

Apparently, the Xbox Series S has a meager amount of usable storage, which has left some prospective buyers disappointed.A Redditor posted a thread about their Xbox Series S, which they acquired a week..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:50Published
Apple TV Coming To Xbox Consoles [Video]

Apple TV Coming To Xbox Consoles

Apple TV Coming To Xbox Consoles

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published