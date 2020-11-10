LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup drops to new lows from $497 (Up to $400 off)

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart UHDTVs headlined by the 65-inch model at *$896.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $150, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you have an Xbox Series X or PS5 on the way this week, it’s time to upgrade to a new TV to take advantage of the next-generation graphics. This LG model offers a variable 120Hz refresh rate on top of its 4K HDR panel with local dimming and Dolby Vision. The smart features are headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, but you’ll also find LG’s webOS built-in alongside Alexa and Assistant control. Four HDMI ports complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from *$497*.



