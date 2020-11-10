Global  
 

Facebook shut down a network of Steve Bannon-linked pages for spreading election misinformation – but unlike Twitter, it hasn't banned Trump's former chief strategist

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Facebook pages promoted the "Stop the Steal" campaign, which alleges election fraud, and some linked to a site affiliated with Steve Bannon.
